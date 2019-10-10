BEIRUT, LÍBANO (12:00 p.m.) – El miércoles, el presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, defendió su retirada de tropas de la frontera turco-siria el pasado fin de semana al afirmar que los kurdos no ayudaron a las Fuerzas Aliadas durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial.
“Los kurdos están luchando por su tierra”, dijo Trump a periodistas en la Casa Blanca el miércoles. “Y como alguien escribió en un artículo muy, muy poderoso hoy: no nos ayudaron en la Segunda Guerra Mundial, no nos ayudaron con Normandía, como ejemplo, mencionan nombres de diferentes batallas … pero son allí para ayudarnos con su tierra “.
“Además de eso, hemos gastado enormes cantidades de dinero en ayudar a los kurdos en términos de municiones, en términos de armas, en términos de dinero, en términos de pago”, explicó. “Con todo eso dicho, nos gustan los kurdos”.
Según la Agencia de Noticias Sputnik, el presidente de los Estados Unidos aparentemente se refería a Kurt Schlichter, un comentarista conservador abierto que elogió la decisión de Trump de retirarse de la frontera sirio-turca en una columna el martes en Townhall.
“Los kurdos ayudaron a destruir ISIS, cierto. También es cierto que los kurdos habrían luchado contra ISIS de todos modos, ya que el psico califato estaba justo al lado “, escribió Schlichter. “Seamos honestos: los kurdos no se presentaron ante nosotros en Normandía, Inchon, Khe Sanh o Kandahar”.
