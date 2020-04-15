BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Acord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, accused his opponent, the leader of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifah Haftar, of breaking his pledges, and confirmed that he would not negotiate a political solution with him because of the “crimes” he committed.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Al-Sarraj, whose government is recognized by the United Nations, said, “I will not sit today (at the negotiating table) with Haftar after the disasters and crimes he committed against all Libyans.”

He said: “We agreed to a ceasefire and a humanitarian truce. We expected Hafter to stick to his word even once because of the dangers associated with the coronavirus epidemic, but he considered the epidemic an opportunity to attack us. After the (attack) failed he was targeting Tripoli indiscriminately, residential areas, civil institutions, even the general hospital in the city center. ”

On Tuesday, the Government of National Accord forces, backed by the Turkish military and Syrian mercenaries, managed to capture over 3,000 square kilometers of territory in northwestern Libya.

This large-scale advance by the Government of National Accord forces has breathed new life into them, as they previously had their backs against the wall around Tripoli.

