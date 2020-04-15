BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Acord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, accused his opponent, the leader of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifah Haftar, of breaking his pledges, and confirmed that he would not negotiate a political solution with him because of the “crimes” he committed.
In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Al-Sarraj, whose government is recognized by the United Nations, said, “I will not sit today (at the negotiating table) with Haftar after the disasters and crimes he committed against all Libyans.”
He said: “We agreed to a ceasefire and a humanitarian truce. We expected Hafter to stick to his word even once because of the dangers associated with the coronavirus epidemic, but he considered the epidemic an opportunity to attack us. After the (attack) failed he was targeting Tripoli indiscriminately, residential areas, civil institutions, even the general hospital in the city center. ”
On Tuesday, the Government of National Accord forces, backed by the Turkish military and Syrian mercenaries, managed to capture over 3,000 square kilometers of territory in northwestern Libya.
This large-scale advance by the Government of National Accord forces has breathed new life into them, as they previously had their backs against the wall around Tripoli.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.