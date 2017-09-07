BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its paramilitary allies are on a roll in central Syria, remorselessly squeezing ISIS militants that are besieged throughout the region.

Today the Qalamoun Shield Forces, a pro-government national militia acting in support of the Syrian Army, liberated two settlements from ISIS militants in the eastern Hama sector of the central Syria pocket.

According to military sources, the Qalamoun Shield Forces liberated the towns of Abu Dali and Kawkab al-Sweid, driving ISIS militants from them after a brief firefight and shelling.



The two settlements are located to the northwest of the strategic town of ‘Uqayribat which was recently liberated by the Syrian Army after a major battle with ISIS that lasted several days.

The securing of Abu Dali and Kawkab al-Sweid by pro-government forces is complimented by the liberation of another two villages further south earlier today and stands testament to the rapidly deteriorating military situation plaguing ISIS in central Syria.

