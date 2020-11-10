BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov, announced that the issue of sending Turkish peacekeepers to Karabakh had not been agreed upon with anyone, and the statement of the presidents of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan did not mention this matter.
Peskov told reporters, “I can comment on this as follows: There is no word about this in the text of the statement that was published, and the three parties did not agree on that, and there was no agreement to send Turkish soldiers to Karabakh.”
Peskov also confirmed that the United States and France did not participate in reaching the agreement on Karabakh, as this is a tripartite agreement between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Earlier, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on stopping the military operations in Karabakh.
The Russian president called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to exchange prisoners of war.
The Russian president indicated that the Russian peacekeepers would be deployed in Karabakh along the corridor linking the region with Armenia and along the line of contact.
