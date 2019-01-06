BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – There has been no official agreement between the Syrian government and Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) on transferring control of Manbij to the former, a military source told Al-Masdar News this evening.
The Syrian Democratic Council and the Syrian government are currently working out details on the future governance of Manbij, while also attempting to reach a consensus on a number of topics concerning the city, the source continued.
In regards to the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) deployment to the Manbij, the source said there was an agreement to allow the military to protect the are, but that there have been no orders by their High Command to enter the city.
Early reports indicated that the Syrian Arab Army had entered Manbij two weeks ago; however, this would later be denied by members of the military and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The Syrian Arab Army’s presence in Manbij has been regarded by sources in Damascus as a “deterrent measure” to prevent the Turkish Armed Forces from expanding into northern Syria.
Manbij is a large city that is located in the northeastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate; it was previously occupied by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) and Free Syrian Army (FSA) during the first years of the war.
