The already developed Russian infrastructure in the arctic is creating a nightmare for the United States, especially following the Russian-Chinese cooperation.

According to military analyst, Michael Lyons, the United States is too far behind to catch up.

“Unfortunately for American strategists, Washington is far behind its rivals,” Lyon writes.

Russia on its own, has a total of 40 Ice-breakers, while the United States currently only has two. Despite US efforts to build new ships by 2035, Russia will already add 13 additional ice-breakers to its reserve.

“Confronting such an adversary as Russia in the Arctic entails a number of challenges, but the prospect of a joint Russian-Chinese challenge to the interests of the United States in the Arctic is a potential techno-thriller and a nightmare that America is completely unprepared to confront,” Lyons said.

The Arctic is an important strategic area with members of the Arctic Council fighting for influence. However, it is difficult to catch up with Russia now,as the country ranks first. Countries like Norway approached a closer cooperation with the US, in the hopes to catch up, while conducting exercises near the Russian Arctic borders.

So while the Pentagon is still planning to catch up, Russia is already increasing its fleet of ice-breakers to protect its interests in the region.

Earlier in August this year, Vladimir Putin ordered the creation of a Russian Security Council to ensure the country’s national interests in the Arctic, making it harder to compete with Russia.