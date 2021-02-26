BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has warned against the ethnic profiling of criminals in the battle against insecurity, ruling out the possibility of granting amnesty to criminals. The president promised to deal decisively with bandits, kidnappers, and insurgents threatening national security.

Buhari’s stance comes after several northern leaders called for amnesty for repentant bandits. Buhari said, “Nigeria is battling with different dimensions of security challenges,” adding that he has “ordered security chiefs to devise new strategies.”

There is growing public anger over the violence, prompting the president to replace his military high command in January 2021.

