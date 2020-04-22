The teams of upgraded S-300PM2 ‘Favorit’ surface-to-air missile systems shielded key infrastructural facilities of the Voronezh Region in southwestern Russia against a notional enemy’s air attack, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District reported on Wednesday.
“During the drills for repelling a massive air attack, specialists of the alert team of the air defense troops searched for, tracked and intercepted a ballistic target at a distance of over 300 km,” the press office said in a statement.
The anti-aircraft gunners also practiced electronic countermeasures, repelled an attack by simulated saboteurs and repeatedly struck the enemy high-speed targets, shielding the region’s facilities — aerodromes, petroleum depots, airports and an aircraft factory, the statement says.
The drills involved over 10 launching and loader-launcher vehicles of the upgraded S-300PM2 anti-aircraft missile system that had recently gone on combat duty in the region, the press office specified.
The S-300 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system designated to defend vital civilian and military installations against any air attack weapons: ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Source: TASS
