BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 p.m.) – The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Monday that the modernized version of the reconnaissance and attack helicopter “Ka-52M” made its first flight.

The helicopter is equipped with an improved optical electronic system with a longer range to detect and recognize targets, and a new digital engine, which will improve the accuracy of aiming when fired from the cannon.

The updated Ka-52 will also be fitted with a new active phased radar system and a longer range guided missile.

The rotating blades are equipped with a more powerful heating element, which will allow the aircraft to operate in arctic conditions.

The helicopter is equipped with high bearing and wear-resistant landing gear, as well as lighting equipment.

Dubbed the ‘Crocodile’, the helicopter also has a new interior cockpit, which will ensure that modern requirements are met, including when driving in the dark with night vision goggles.

The Ministry stated: “Progress has been made in ‘Helicopters Russia’ (within Rostec) the first flight of the modern Ka-52 helicopter prototype. The best technical solutions previously used will be used in helicopters produced for the Ministry of Defense or for export.”