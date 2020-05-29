BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The U.S. military has deployed troops to the Colombian-Venezuelan border to strengthen their presence for the ongoing ‘counter-narcotics’ operation.
“In Colombia, the team will work with host units in areas designated by the Colombian government as ‘priority areas,’ where they will focus on logistics, services and intelligence capabilities directly supporting US-Colombia counternarcotics collaboration and information sharing,” SOUTHCOM said.
According to SOUTHCOM, the U.S. soldiers are part of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), a unit that is based in Fort Benning, Georgia.
The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade was formed in 2018 and will be conducting their first mission in Latin America.
In addition to the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, the U.S. is also deploying naval and aerial assets to Latin America to help counteract the alleged drug operations.
This deployment by the U.S. comes just a month after a failed incursion by an American-based security firm, Silvercorp USA, in Venezuela.
The incursion resulted in the arrest of dozens of people, including two ex-Green Berets.
5
- 5Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.