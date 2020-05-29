BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The U.S. military has deployed troops to the Colombian-Venezuelan border to strengthen their presence for the ongoing ‘counter-narcotics’ operation.

“In Colombia, the team will work with host units in areas designated by the Colombian government as ‘priority areas,’ where they will focus on logistics, services and intelligence capabilities directly supporting US-Colombia counternarcotics collaboration and information sharing,” SOUTHCOM said.

According to SOUTHCOM, the U.S. soldiers are part of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), a unit that is based in Fort Benning, Georgia.

The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade was formed in 2018 and will be conducting their first mission in Latin America.

In addition to the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, the U.S. is also deploying naval and aerial assets to Latin America to help counteract the alleged drug operations.

This deployment by the U.S. comes just a month after a failed incursion by an American-based security firm, Silvercorp USA, in Venezuela.

The incursion resulted in the arrest of dozens of people, including two ex-Green Berets.

Advertisements