BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The newly deployed 25th Special Mission Forces Division of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) have already begun their heavy bombardment of the southern Idlib front-lines.
According to reports from nearby Hama, the 25th Division unleashed a flurry of artillery and missiles strikes on the jihadist defenses in a number of areas along the Jabal Al-Zawiya front-lines, including the villages of Al-Bara’a, Al-Fatirah.
The 25th Division, alongside the National Defense Forces (NDF) and other units of the Syrian Army, heavily targeted the jihadist fortifications and posts that were constructed along these front-line villages in southern Idlib.
At the same time, Russian and Syrian military reconnaissance planes were also seen over the jihadist positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya, which likely provided intel to the troops on the ground.
Over the weekend, the 25th Division moved to the southern Idlib front-lines, following orders to mass deploy to the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
It is still not clear what the plan of action is for the 25th Division, as some have claimed their deployment has to do with an upcoming offensive in southern Idlib, while others have alleged they are planning to push up the Al-Ghaab Plain towards Jisr Al-Shughour.
3
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.