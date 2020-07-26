BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The newly deployed 25th Special Mission Forces Division of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) have already begun their heavy bombardment of the southern Idlib front-lines.

According to reports from nearby Hama, the 25th Division unleashed a flurry of artillery and missiles strikes on the jihadist defenses in a number of areas along the Jabal Al-Zawiya front-lines, including the villages of Al-Bara’a, Al-Fatirah.

The 25th Division, alongside the National Defense Forces (NDF) and other units of the Syrian Army, heavily targeted the jihadist fortifications and posts that were constructed along these front-line villages in southern Idlib.

At the same time, Russian and Syrian military reconnaissance planes were also seen over the jihadist positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya, which likely provided intel to the troops on the ground.

Over the weekend, the 25th Division moved to the southern Idlib front-lines, following orders to mass deploy to the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

It is still not clear what the plan of action is for the 25th Division, as some have claimed their deployment has to do with an upcoming offensive in southern Idlib, while others have alleged they are planning to push up the Al-Ghaab Plain towards Jisr Al-Shughour.

