BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Miqdad arrived in Tehran on Sunday for his first official visit abroad after assuming the foreign affairs portfolio to succeed the late Walid Al-Muallem.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that “Dr. Faisal Al-Miqdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, arrived in Tehran this evening on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry added that Miqdad will hold, during the visit, “several meetings with senior Iranian officials focusing on ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.”

Miqdad is expected to meet with his Iranian counterpart on Monday, in what is expected to be the last major meeting between the two nations before the conclusion of 2020.

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad issued a decree appointingMiqdad as Minister of Foreign Affairs on November 22nd, following the death of Muallem.

It is noteworthy to mention that Syria, which is one of Iran’s closest allies, was one of the first countries to condemn the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and described the incident as a “terrorist act deserving of international condemnation.”