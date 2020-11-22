BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken to social media recently to gloat about their declared victory in the Karabakh region, often using videos to show the dehumanization of their Armenian prisoners.
In one of the most recent videos released, an Azerbaijani soldier was filmed beheading an Armenian prisoner and later playing with the victim’s severed head (please note the video was not posted in the article due to its graphic nature).
More videos were shared on social media this past weekend, showing Azerbaijani soldiers dehumanizing Armenian prisoners, whether by hitting them or forcing them to make gestures to mock them.
⭕️Playing with human pain part 2. Humiliation in all its glory. #Armenia #Artsakh #Azerbaijan @InfoWarriorNews @GeromanAT @warragex @s_total_s2 pic.twitter.com/gAcV5OGsdQ
— Leonidas (@Leo_Sparta480BC) November 22, 2020
Another video was shared recently showing Armenian prisoners being beaten by the Azerbaijani forces, despite the fact they are documenting their own crimes.
⭕️ #Aliyev’s regime has managed to create monsters all these years!
⭕️One more video which shows #Azeris inhuman behavior against #Armenians POW. @warragex @GeromanAT @InfoWarriorNews #Armenia #Artsakh pic.twitter.com/Xo7iAs1bMu
— Leonidas (@Leo_Sparta480BC) November 22, 2020
The Azerbaijani government has yet to comment on the emergence of these videos and photos, nor has there been any indication that preparators have been arrested or punished for these war crimes.
Per the November 9th Karabakh Agreement in Moscow, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to exchange prisoners under the supervision of the Russian Armed Forces; however, there have not been any exchanges in a week.
