BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – On Friday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) intercepted a convoy of U.S. armored vehicles that were attempting to make their way through the Tal Tamr countryside in western Al-Hasakah.

According to the Ba’ath Battalions in the area, the Syrian Arab Army’s 154th Regiment confronted the U.S. forces outside the village of Mansef Al-Tahtani, later resulting in the withdrawal of the American troops from the area.

In a video released on Saturday, the Syrian Army troops can be seen moving towards the U.S. convoy to confront the latter outside of Mansef Al-Tahtani.

In another video, which was released by Sputnik Arabic, the Syrian Army soldiers can be seen directly engaging the U.S. convoy.

The soldiers demand the U.S. convoy turn around after refusing to give way to the latter’s vehicles.

