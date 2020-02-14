BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The jihadist counter-offensive in western Aleppo on Friday appears to have ended in complete disaster, as new photos and videos show several militants killed and heavy destruction to their equipment.
In two videos released minutes ago by Anna News, their field reporters tour some of the jihadist vehicles that were destroyed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), including some Turkish-supplied APCs.
Горящая боевая машина пехоты ACV-15 боевиков запрещённой в России организации "Хейят Тахрир аш-Шам" на западе провинции Алеппо. pic.twitter.com/a4NPKMqab5
— ANNA-News (@annanews_info) February 14, 2020
The Anna News Agency would then release several photos of some destroyed and captured vehicles that belonged to the jihadists.
#Syria #Russia #Turkey #Idlib #Hama #Latakia #Aleppo
Запад провинции Алеппо в объективе наших военных корреспондентов
Результат неудачной контратаки боевиков запрещённой в России организации "Хейят Тахрир аш-Шам" и союзных им группировок "оппозиции" в провинции Алеппо. pic.twitter.com/nlMepFuQ3D
— ANNA-News (@annanews_info) February 14, 2020
Lastly, Anna News released graphic images of several jihadist rebels that were killed during the heavy clashes near the Regiment 46 Base in western Aleppo.
Еще несколько фотографий pic.twitter.com/c1JLO1rTI6
— ANNA-News (@annanews_info) February 14, 2020
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.