BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The jihadist counter-offensive in western Aleppo on Friday appears to have ended in complete disaster, as new photos and videos show several militants killed and heavy destruction to their equipment.

In two videos released minutes ago by Anna News, their field reporters tour some of the jihadist vehicles that were destroyed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), including some Turkish-supplied APCs.

Горящая боевая машина пехоты ACV-15 боевиков запрещённой в России организации "Хейят Тахрир аш-Шам" на западе провинции Алеппо. pic.twitter.com/a4NPKMqab5 — ANNA-News (@annanews_info) February 14, 2020

The Anna News Agency would then release several photos of some destroyed and captured vehicles that belonged to the jihadists.

Lastly, Anna News released graphic images of several jihadist rebels that were killed during the heavy clashes near the Regiment 46 Base in western Aleppo.

Advertisements