BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – As many as 19 Iranian sailors were killed and 16 more wounded during an accident on the Konarak ship in the Sea of Oman last night.

Mahran Amini Fard, President of Iran University in the Sistan-Baluchestan Province, said that 10 ambulances were sent to deliver the injured sailors to Imam Ali Hospital.

He pointed out that one of the injured was operated on, while 12 others were being treated in the special departments inside the hospital.

Earlier, activists circulated reports that a Iranian army destroyer had mistakenly bombed an Iranian warship.

The same sources indicated that the targeting of the Iranian warship Konarak was carried out during a maneuver in the waters of the Sea of ​​Oman.

According to reports published by local journalists on social media, the frigate was targeted by a missile launched by the Jamran frigate.

A video has since surfaced on social media showing the local authorities arriving at the scene to help the wounded.

