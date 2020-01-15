Newly-released video, reportedly verified on Tuesday by the New York Times, reveals two missiles launched on on 8 January allegedly from an Iranian military base in Tehran that targeted the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) craft, moments before it was destroyed in mid-flight, killing all on board.
The video, purportedly recorded by a security camera located on a roof near the village of Bidkaneh, four miles from an Iranian military site, was initially posted to YouTube by an Iranian, according to the newspaper.
On 8 January, an UIA Boeing 737-800 was unintentionally shot down by the Iranian military soon after took off from Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died in the accident.
The Iranian government vowed to hold accountable those military employees responsible for the deadly accident.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.