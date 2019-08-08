BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been on a roll since the ceasefire was called off in northwestern Syria, as their troops have captured several areas from Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
As a result of this operation, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to capture the strategic town of Zakah, which is believed to be the key to the Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah in the northern countryside of Hama.
In the video below that was released by Anna News on Thursday, August 8th, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces can be seen leading the attack on Zakah and later seizing the town from Jaysh Al-Izza.
Advertisements
Share this article:
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.