BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been on a roll since the ceasefire was called off in northwestern Syria, as their troops have captured several areas from Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

As a result of this operation, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to capture the strategic town of Zakah, which is believed to be the key to the Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah in the northern countryside of Hama.

In the video below that was released by Anna News on Thursday, August 8th, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces can be seen leading the attack on Zakah and later seizing the town from Jaysh Al-Izza.

