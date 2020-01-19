BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – A new video released by Libya Review showed a group of Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries walking through the capital city of Tripoli.

In the video, the Syrian mercenaries from the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) walk through a neighborhood in Tripoli, with one of the militants saying “Libya welcomes you.”

Syrian fighters can be seen walking through a neighbourhood in Libyan capital Tripoli. One fighter can be heard saying “Libya welcomes you” #Libya pic.twitter.com/dBStDhoQzy — Libya Review (@LibyaReview) January 19, 2020

One of the militants in the video above appears to be a teenager that is now fighting in Libya.

Last month, Bloomberg News revealed that Turkey was sending several Syrian militants to Libya to assist the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces after they suffered a series of losses at the hands of the Libyan National Army (LNA).

