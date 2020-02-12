BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a major advance in the Aleppo Governorate on Tuesday, as their forces took control of two imperative sites from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

READ ALSO: Turkey Strikes 51 Syrian Army Targets in Idlib – Report

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army was able to take control of the Rashiddeen 4 sector and key town of Khan Al-‘Assal after quickly advancing north along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5) on Tuesday evening.

This large-scale advance by the Syrian Arab Army was incredibly important for their forces as it gave them full control of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway for the first time in several years.

Furthermore, the capture of Khan Al-‘Assal was an emotional victory for the Syrian Armed Forces, as it was the scene of one of the early crimes inside the Aleppo Governorate.

In July 2013, the militant forces, led by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jabhat Al-Nusra, executed several Syrian soldiers inside of Khan Al-‘Assal after taking control of the town.

The video footage below is of the Syrian Army troops after they took control of Rashiddeen 4 and Khan Al-‘Assal:

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  ISIS ambush kills Syrian soldiers in eastern Syria, including Issam Zahreddine's nephew

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Long Live Syria Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It is so shocking to see most of SYRIA has gone to the FLINTSTONES DINOSAUR ERA, look at the large scale destruction of so many apartment complexes villa houses etc. All these have to be razed to the ground as structurally they are not safe now. So many people have lost their homes. Rebuilding SYRIA is so d**n expensive. Curse of the Salafi Wahhabi Islamic Jihadis bringing in death & destruction to a Secular Syria in the last 8 years. Good to see SAA on the victory LAP. God Bless SAA & Russians. Get rid of the Jihadi disease in… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-12 15:13