BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a major advance in the Aleppo Governorate on Tuesday, as their forces took control of two imperative sites from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army was able to take control of the Rashiddeen 4 sector and key town of Khan Al-‘Assal after quickly advancing north along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5) on Tuesday evening.

This large-scale advance by the Syrian Arab Army was incredibly important for their forces as it gave them full control of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway for the first time in several years.

Furthermore, the capture of Khan Al-‘Assal was an emotional victory for the Syrian Armed Forces, as it was the scene of one of the early crimes inside the Aleppo Governorate.

In July 2013, the militant forces, led by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jabhat Al-Nusra, executed several Syrian soldiers inside of Khan Al-‘Assal after taking control of the town.

The video footage below is of the Syrian Army troops after they took control of Rashiddeen 4 and Khan Al-‘Assal:

