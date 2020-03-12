Footage, depicting an alleged air raid in Syria appeared on social media. The short and shaky video shows some explosions in the distance and suggests that bombs detonated in the night. The clip, however, does not allow a precise conclusion about the region and the circumstances of the alleged air attack.

#BREAKING: Unidentified jets have targeted #Iran-backed militias in #Syria's Al Bukamal region, and in Iraqi Anbar province after 2 US soldiers, and One British soldier, killed in a rocket attack on a US-Iraqi base pic.twitter.com/xvFqJ8UzFr — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 11, 2020

​There has been no official statement issued by any actor regarding the video.

The Wednesday attack on Iraqi military installations hosting US troops was reportedly the deadliest in several years and comes after a series of shelling assaults targeting US troops across Iraq as well as the US embassy in Baghdad.

The Pentagon has reportedly blamed the Iran-backed militia for similar shellings.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington sparked with new intensity after an assassination – at the behest of US President Donald Trump – on Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani on 3 January near Baghdad. His targeted extra-judicial killing has brought the US and Iran dangerously close to open war.

Source: Sputnik

