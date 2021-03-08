BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Russian Spring (RusVesna.SU) YouTube channel has released new video footage of the Russian Aerospace Forces targeting a jihadist base in the Idlib countryside.

“The Russian army continues to destroy military facilities of radical Islamists in Syria. At the disposal of Russian Spring were new exclusive footage of the air strike in the province of Idlib. Combat aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces bombed an enemy object in the vicinity of Idlib – in the Maaret Misrin region in northwestern Syria,” the channel said.

“As it became known to Russian Spring, during the air raid, a warehouse of weapons of foreign mercenaries from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was destroyed. On the web, using Google maps, they were able to calculate the exact coordinates of the impact three kilometers north of Maaret Misrin: 36 ° 2.507’N 36 ° 40.027’E,” they added.

The 12-second-long video released by the YouTube channel shows smoke from the targeted sites, but it is not clear if this is indeed a weapons warehouse.

