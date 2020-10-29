BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – A new video posted by Banak.Info on Thursday showed the destruction of Azerbaijani armored vehicles in the northeastern part of the Karabakh region.

In the short video, at least two destroyed Azerbaijani armored vehicles are filmed, along with a number of other mechanisms.

The exact location of these destroyed armored vehicles in northeast Karabakh was not revealed, nor were any details about the attack by the Armenian-led Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement last weekend, the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continue to clash along the southern and northern front-lines of this region.

Both sides have accused one another of violating this ceasefire, while U.S. President Donald Trump described the collapse of this truce agreement as ‘disappointing’.