BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – A new video posted by Banak.Info on Thursday showed the destruction of Azerbaijani armored vehicles in the northeastern part of the Karabakh region.
In the short video, at least two destroyed Azerbaijani armored vehicles are filmed, along with a number of other mechanisms.
The exact location of these destroyed armored vehicles in northeast Karabakh was not revealed, nor were any details about the attack by the Armenian-led Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).
Despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement last weekend, the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continue to clash along the southern and northern front-lines of this region.
Both sides have accused one another of violating this ceasefire, while U.S. President Donald Trump described the collapse of this truce agreement as ‘disappointing’.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.