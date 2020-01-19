A group of fighters belonging to the Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by General Khalifa Haftar continued to patrol the Sirte front line on Saturday ahead of the Libya Peace Conference in Berlin.
Footage filmed at the outskirts of the Mediterranean city shows fighters on top of military vehicles as they patrol the area and fire shots.
“Today we are at a certain point. We are advancing. I would like to carry the good news for our people that the army is steadily marching to liberate Libya, whether in west of Tripoli or in Sirte. We are steadily marching under a wise leadership. We will either liberate this land so that we would have a dignified life in it or that we will honourably die here, but having militias ruling us and foreigners coming to us is unacceptable for us as Libyans”, said one of the fighters.
“We would not let our people down, and hopefully we, ourselves, will enter every region. We are fighting as people and as army, not only as army”, he added.
The leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Haftar, is expected to arrive in the German capital on Sunday and join the head of Tripoli’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj at a peace conference that will seek to achieve stability in the region.
Credit: Ruptly
