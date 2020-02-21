BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – New video footage was released on Friday that showed the Russian Air Force in action against the Turkish-backed militants in eastern Idlib yesterday.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army Foils Turkish-Backed Offensive in East Idlib
In the video, the Russian Air Force can be seen zeroing in on the Turkish-backed militants and then destroying their vehicles and killing their personnel on the ground near the town of Nayrab.
The Russian attack would prove to be devastating for the Turkish-backed militants, as they were ultimately forced to end their offensive and retreat towards their previous front-lines.
According to observers, the Russian airstrikes destroyed most of the militant equipment, including four Turkish military M-60 Sabra MBTs.
Full video of failed Syrian Rebels attack on Government forces at village of Nayrab, west of Saraqib. The attack resulted in humiliating defeat, intense Russian airstrikes destroyed most of the rebel forces and their vehicle, including 4 TAF M60 Sabra MBTs that supported the op. pic.twitter.com/l0RMjJMyMz
— Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) February 21, 2020
While Turkey accused the Syrian government of killing two of their soldiers, it appears from the video footage that the Russian Air Force did most of the attacks in eastern Idlib on Thursday.
These Russian strikes would prove to be decisive, as the Turkish-backed militants were unable to overcome their losses as a result this devastating attack.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.