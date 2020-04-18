BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – A new video released this week showed the alleged moment that the Israeli Air Force targeted a Hezbollah commander along the Syrian-Lebanese border.

In the video shared across social media, the passengers of the Jeep are seen abandoning the vehicle before the second missile strikes it.

The incident itself took place in the Jdeideh Yabous crossing area that separates western Syria from eastern Lebanon.

No one was harmed during the attack; furthermore, the missile strikes were acknowledged by the Syrian state media, who accused Israel of carrying out the attack.

CCTV footage of the IDF drone strike in #Syria near the #Lebanon border that allegedly targeted #Hezbollah members. pic.twitter.com/u0IpoAZYkT — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) April 17, 2020

Hezbollah has yet to comment on the alleged assassination attempt and the identity of the Jeep’s passenger has not been confirmed.

