BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – A new video released by pro-militant pages showed the alleged capture of a few Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers in northeastern Syria this week.
According to the Telegram channel Baladi News, the so-called “Syrian National Army”, a group of Turkish-backed militants, captured a couple Syrian Arab Army soldiers inside the town of Tal Al-Hawa near the strategic border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn in northwest Al-Hasakah.
The short video, which was released this week, has not been verified by the Syrian military; however, it does appear to be authentic and not old footage.
The Turkish-backed militants have carried out three attacks against the Syrian Arab Army over the last week, prompting the latter to send a large number of reinforcements to this front.
Despite these militant attacks, however, the Syrian Arab Army has not gone on the offensive; this is likely due to the presence of the Russian military in this part of the country.
Lastly, the Syrian Arab Army is already preparing for a large-scale offensive in the Idlib Governorate, so there is a high chance that the central command does not want to open up an attack at this front.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.