BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – A new video released by pro-militant pages showed the alleged capture of a few Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers in northeastern Syria this week.

According to the Telegram channel Baladi News, the so-called “Syrian National Army”, a group of Turkish-backed militants, captured a couple Syrian Arab Army soldiers inside the town of Tal Al-Hawa near the strategic border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn in northwest Al-Hasakah.

The short video, which was released this week, has not been verified by the Syrian military; however, it does appear to be authentic and not old footage.

The Turkish-backed militants have carried out three attacks against the Syrian Arab Army over the last week, prompting the latter to send a large number of reinforcements to this front.

Despite these militant attacks, however, the Syrian Arab Army has not gone on the offensive; this is likely due to the presence of the Russian military in this part of the country.

Lastly, the Syrian Arab Army is already preparing for a large-scale offensive in the Idlib Governorate, so there is a high chance that the central command does not want to open up an attack at this front.

