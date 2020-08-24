BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The F-35 ran into some problems when it was first built; however, newer versions continue to add improvements to the plane and its capabilities.

According to National Interest, the F-35 was distinguished by its superior capabilities, firepower and stealth characteristics, but the recently published video highlights other advantages of the plane.

A video posted by Captain Andrew shows the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II in a series of dramatic air maneuvers conducted at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

The video begins with Olson’s performance as a presentation that travels smoothly into a tight loop, Olson embarks on what he describes as “a flat, controlled rotation while falling from the sky,” then the captain slowly resumes the journey.

This short video, shot last month, is what F-35 team captain Olson called the “appetizer” of the 2019 airshow season, and said, “What makes the fifth generation of fighters special in general is the slow speed and high angle of attack maneuver.”

“I’m really proud of what our team has accomplished last year, but I’m also very excited for the upcoming season to finally be able to show the full potential of the F-35 to fans around the world,” Olson said in a press release for the Air Force.

The U.S. Air Force hopes that a dedicated team will have the additional freedom and expertise to highlight the unique capabilities of the F-35, to effectively differentiate it from its F-predecessors and competing foreign models.

This performance is largely seen as an attempt by Lockheed Martin to satisfy critics in the wake of previous engine and system issues on board.