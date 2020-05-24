BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – A new video was released on Sunday by the Anna News Agency, which showed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) engaging enemy forces inside the Idlib Governorate.
“The 25th division under the command of General Suheil Al-Hassan (formerly Tiger Forces) needs no introduction.
It was the 25th Division that suffered the most bloody battles during the campaign to liberate the M-5 highway in Idlib.
Following the results of negotiations in Moscow, the parties to the conflict agreed to observe a ceasefire, but recently terrorists have become more active and began to attack government troops more often.
The Syrian army is ready to adequately respond to any provocations in the Idlib de-escalation zone.
And if there is political will, then the Syrians will be able to independently clean Idlib from the terrorists.
But while the militants have not yet crossed the red line and the 25th division continues to hone their skills at the training grounds.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.