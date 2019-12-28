BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) –  A new video has surfaced on social media today showing the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) inside of Libya.

In the video, an SNA faction is seen at the gates of a camp in Tripoli after recently arriving inside Libya.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg released a news report about Turkey moving fighters from the Syrian National Army to Libya in order to assist the Government of National Accord (GNA) against the Benghazi-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

While the Syrian National Army denied the validity of these claims in a statement released on social, it appears that some of their fighters have already begun deploying to Libya to assist the LNA.

On Saturday, a plane allegedly carrying Turkish-backed militants to Tripoli was tracked by observers landing in Libya earlier this morning.

Investigative journalist Lindsey Snell was the first to leak the information about the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) factions deploying to Syria.

According to Snell, the TFSA fighters were offered $2,000 per month to fight on behalf of the GNA in Libya.

This move by the SNA comes at the same time the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) advances against the jihadist rebels inside the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

