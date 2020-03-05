BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) released a new video on Thursday that showed the Syrian and Russian air forces destroying several vehicles and hideouts belonging to the Turkish-backed militants in the Idlib Governorate.

In the video, SANA shows several different strikes that were carried out by the Syrian and Russian air forces; this includes airstrikes on sites that are believed to have a Turkish military presence.

For days, the Turkish military has been releasing videos that show their aircraft, mainly drones, heavily targeting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.

The Turkish attacks have since decreased over the last 72 hours, thanks in large part to the deployment of air defense systems by the Syrian Arab Army.

Below is the video that was posted by SANA on Thursday: 

Aleppo International Airport welcomes first passenger plane in 8 years: video

2020-03-05 20:13
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Actually, most of footages shown by Turkey were taken from the Arma-III videogame!

