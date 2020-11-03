BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Bars Media released a new documentary this week that showed the ongoing Karabakh conflict from the perspective of the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).

In the documentary, the Artsakh Defense Army can be seen monitoring the movements of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as they push towards their positions in the Karabakh region.

Following the up close footage of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Artsakh Defense Army’s soldiers discuss their previous engagements in battle.