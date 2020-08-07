BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – A new video from inside the Port of Beirut was released on Friday, showing “the scale of the massive destruction” that occurred after last Tuesday’s explosion.
The Lebanese news channel, MTV, released a video from inside the port, which showed the area after the civil defense units spent more than two days trying to put out the fires there.
“You see in the attached video, the scale of the massive destruction in the port of Beirut, following the bombing that took place on Tuesday,” MTV reported.
On August 4th, a massive explosion hit the Port of Beirut, causing damage to half of the city’s buildings due to the large-scale shockwave from the blast.
The National Defense Council in Lebanon declared Beirut a disaster city, and recommended declaring a state of emergency in the country against the background of the accident.
While the Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, said at the beginning of the Supreme Defense Council meeting, that a major catastrophe has befallen his country, he stressed that the aim of of the meeting was to take the necessary judicial and security measures.
