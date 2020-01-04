An airstrike on the Iraqi-Syrian border and inside Syrian territory was reported by Al-Mayadeen, citing sources that claimed that forces deployed at the border made the security alert.
Local media claim, citing sources, that the new airstrikes were targeting installations of Iraq’s militia Kataeb Hezbollah in Al-Qaim region on the Iraqi-Syrian border.
Unconfirmed reports claim that at least 5 people were killed in the US strike targeting “Imam Ali” military base.
The region is reportedly known to host Iranian-backed militia forces. There has been no confirmation of the attack. The US Department of Defence has not issued any statement.
The airstrike comes on the heels of the previous attacks on Saturday that were reportedly carried out by US forces in Iraq targeting various military installations of the local militia.
Source: Sputnik
