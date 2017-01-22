BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army, alongisde Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujaba (Iraqi paramilitary), launched a surprise offensive in the Khanasser Plain of southeast Aleppo on Sunday, targeting the villages west of the government's primary supply route to the province.
Led by the newly formed 30th Division of the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies stormed Jabaht Fateh Al-Sham's (formerly Al-Nusra Front) defenses at the AL-Hos Mountains; this resulted in an intense series of firefights that lasted for several hours on Sunday.
With their defenses quickly crumbling, Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham and their jihadist allies eventually withdrew from the Al-Hos Mountains in order to avoid being overrun by the swarming 30th Division and Hezbollah in the western part of the Khanasser Plain.
In response to this surprise offensive, the jihadist rebels heavily shelled the Al-Assad Academy in southwest Aleppo, killing one Syrian Arab Army colonel and 4 of his soldiers at this military installation.
This offensive launched by the 30th Division in southeast Aleppo on Sunday marks the first that this special forces unit has been used in battle.
The 30th Division was recently formed under the command Major General Malek Allia; they are considered one of the most sophisticated Republican Guard units involved in the battle for Aleppo.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "New Syrian special forces unit launches surprise offensive in southeast Aleppo: map"
God start, and god bless them in future, no martyr.
This doesn’t say if any of the al-Sham/Nusra were killed, but says the SAA lost 5 in a retaliatory/revenge attack.
“With their defenses quickly crumbling, Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham and their jihadist allies eventually withdrew from the Al-Hos Mountains”
And how far do they usually tend to withdraw away in kilometers?
The SAA seems to have chosen to make the khanasser / deir hafer / kuweires / al bab area the launchpad of all their attacks in every direction – towards raqqa, towards northeast aleppo and towards western aleppo city / idlib border directions. It’s smart, because like this they also make sure they create a big bufferzone around their supply route. And the rebels and media were not expecting this! However, they should really take some land west of aleppo city so that they stop shelling and killing people in the al zahra and assad suburb / minyan areas.