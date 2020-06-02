BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad participated in a ceremony on Tuesday to swear in Bassam Mamdouh Barsik as governor of Homs , Muhammad Tariq Ziad Krishati as governor of Al-Quneitra, Marwan Ibrahim Sharbak as governor of Daraa, and Ghassan Halim Khalil as governor of Al-Hasakah.
President Assad met with the new governors and provided them with his directions, stressing the importance of the role of governors, as they are in direct contact with citizens, local councils and municipalities, and this gives them the ability to know the best that can be done to develop the governorates and their countryside and develop their service facilities in a manner that best serves the interests of citizens.
He also stressed the importance of their work as a representative of the central authority and supervisor of the work of local authorities and all local and central bodies in the province and their application of laws and regulations and the maintenance of public security within the borders of the province.
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Imad Khamis and several other ministers.
