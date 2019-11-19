BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Image Satellite International posted several satellite images this week showing an alleged land bridge and military base built by the Iranian forces in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border city of Albukamal.
In the first image released by ISI, they show a picture of what they claim is the “Imam ‘Ali” military base, which they claim is nearly finished after several months of construction.
1/6 – #ISI assessment: completing the construction of the #Iranian border crossing and the #military base may allow #Iran to transfer equipment, #weapon, and personnel from #Iraq through its new controlled border crossing and to fortified storehouses in the new base in #Syria. pic.twitter.com/DEr9QNKzcW
— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) November 18, 2019
The second and third satellite images go further in-depth about the alleged Imam ‘Ali military base, as they show the surrounding area and its subsequent development these past few months.
3/6 – There are eight main areas under construction in the #military base “#ImamAli” and its surroundings (approx. 20 km2), in addition to various military posts, fortification, and revetments.#Syria #Albukamal #Iran #Iraq #IMINT #intelligence #ISI #space #satellite pic.twitter.com/6GIkbIA4mK
— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) November 18, 2019
While the report references an Iranian constructed land bridge, the Syrian government has already said they were reconstructing the crossing into Iraq from the city of Albukamal.
It is not clear if the ISI report is referencing this crossing and if so, this has been a joint project between Iraq and Syria for over a year now.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.