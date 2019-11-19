BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Image Satellite International posted several satellite images this week showing an alleged land bridge and military base built by the Iranian forces in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border city of Albukamal.

In the first image released by ISI, they show a picture of what they claim is the “Imam ‘Ali” military base, which they claim is nearly finished after several months of construction.

1/6 – #ISI assessment: completing the construction of the #Iranian border crossing and the #military base may allow #Iran to transfer equipment, #weapon, and personnel from #Iraq through its new controlled border crossing and to fortified storehouses in the new base in #Syria. pic.twitter.com/DEr9QNKzcW — ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) November 18, 2019

The second and third satellite images go further in-depth about the alleged Imam ‘Ali military base, as they show the surrounding area and its subsequent development these past few months.

While the report references an Iranian constructed land bridge, the Syrian government has already said they were reconstructing the crossing into Iraq from the city of Albukamal.

It is not clear if the ISI report is referencing this crossing and if so, this has been a joint project between Iraq and Syria for over a year now.

