BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:55 P.M.) – Satellite images released on Saturday revealed new details about the explosion east of Tehran, which occurred last Friday in an area that includes a sensitive military site.
The pictures showed, “The explosion came from an area near Khojir, where analysts believe it is hiding an underground tunnel network and missile production sites,” according to the Associated Press.
Furthermore, the pictures showed the presence of hundreds of meters of burnt lands, which had not appeared in previous pictures of the area taken weeks before the accident, about 20 km east of downtown Tehran.
It also showed a building located near the signs of fire similar to the facility seen in government television footage, while this gas storage area is located near what analysts describe Iran’s Khujir missile facility.
The Iranian Ministry of Defense announced that the blast in eastern Tehran was caused by an explosion of a natural gas warehouse in the Parchin region.
“The emergency teams have started to put out the fire caused by the explosion of the industrial gas tank east of the capital, Tehran,” he said, stressing: “There are no casualties from the explosion of the industrial gas tank in eastern Tehran.”
Source: AP
