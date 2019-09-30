DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:30 P.M.) – Fresh satellite images have been recently released showing the US military base in eastern Syria.

The base in question is located in al-Omar oil field located nearly 10 km east of Mayadin town of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Considered as Syria’s biggest and most productive oil field, al-Omar field has been the focus of conflict during the 8-year war in Syria.

In November 2013, opposition forces, namely the Free Syrian Army (FSA), took over the field before the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) expels rebel forces and control the area in 2014.

In October 2017, the Syrian Arab Army has finally regained control of al-Omar field before the US-backed forces take over it later.

According to many news agencies, the US military has established at least 10 military bases in areas under the control of its Kurdish proxies in northern and eastern Syria.

Advertisements