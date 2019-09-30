DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:30 P.M.) – Fresh satellite images have been recently released showing the US military base in eastern Syria.
The base in question is located in al-Omar oil field located nearly 10 km east of Mayadin town of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
Considered as Syria’s biggest and most productive oil field, al-Omar field has been the focus of conflict during the 8-year war in Syria.
In November 2013, opposition forces, namely the Free Syrian Army (FSA), took over the field before the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) expels rebel forces and control the area in 2014.
In October 2017, the Syrian Arab Army has finally regained control of al-Omar field before the US-backed forces take over it later.
According to many news agencies, the US military has established at least 10 military bases in areas under the control of its Kurdish proxies in northern and eastern Syria.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.