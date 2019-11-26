BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Image Satellite International released a new set of satellite photos this week, showing the extent of the damage done by the Israeli military on several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) sites in Damascus.
Based on the first image released by ISI, two warehouses belonging to the Syrian Arab Army west of Mezzeh Airport were destroyed by the Israeli military’s missiles.
More from 20 November's strike in #Syria: Two warehouses destroyed within a #military camp near Al Mazzeh airfield, West #Damascus. pic.twitter.com/TvmEtw1w0I
— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) November 25, 2019
The ISI then released another two photos showing the extent of the damage done by the Israeli force during their November 20th strikes on southern and western Damascus.
1/2 – Before and after: More from 20 November's strike in #Syria: Two warehouses destroyed within a #military camp near Al Mazzeh airfield, West #Damascus pic.twitter.com/nPWSHMwTnT
— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) November 25, 2019
The recent Israeli attack on southern and western Damascus is considered one of the most intense strikes launched by the latter in the last two months.
