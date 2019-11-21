On Wednesday, powerful explosions rocked the Syrian capital Damascus, with the Israel Defence Forces saying it had struck about 20 targets in the country.

“Today’s (20 November 2019) accurate #airstrike in #Syria caused massive damage. The #Iran|ian #QudsForce HQ in #Damascus intl. airport, AKA the #Glasshouse, was partially collapsed”, the company wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

The satellite imagery, published by the company, showed the so-called Glass House, a building located close to the Damascus Airport which Israel believes is the headquarters of the elite Iranian Quds Forces in Syria.

“The top two floors are completely destroyed. According to reports, Quds Force’s intelligence unit was operating within these floors. Currently the site looks abandoned, without any seen activity signs”, the company said.

The Israeli military has insisted that the attack was a response to rocket attacks on Israel from Syria.

 

Source: Sputnik

Rhodium 10
18 cruise missile ( 20 million dollars) for that damage?

2019-11-21 15:37
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
No need for cruise missiles secure distance to strike on Damascus airport area from Israel is 72-75km. SDB (small diameter bomb) or Spice-250 or Spice-1000 (Smart Precise Impact Cost Effective/250lbs or 1000lbs) gliding bombs range 110 and 100 km. SDB costs $39k, Spice-250 much less (although price is not disclosed, probably around $20k : Israeli made weapons are crazy cheap, they usually compete with Chinese pricing!). Air-launched cruise missiles can cost much less : stealth SCALP-EG costs €850k for 450kg warhead and 560km range. Basic Popeye ranges 78km with a 340kg warhead and weights 1360kg Popeye II aka ‘Popeye lite’… Read more »

2019-11-21 16:28