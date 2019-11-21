On Wednesday, powerful explosions rocked the Syrian capital Damascus, with the Israel Defence Forces saying it had struck about 20 targets in the country.

“Today’s (20 November 2019) accurate #airstrike in #Syria caused massive damage. The #Iran|ian #QudsForce HQ in #Damascus intl. airport, AKA the #Glasshouse, was partially collapsed”, the company wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

The satellite imagery, published by the company, showed the so-called Glass House, a building located close to the Damascus Airport which Israel believes is the headquarters of the elite Iranian Quds Forces in Syria.

“The top two floors are completely destroyed. According to reports, Quds Force’s intelligence unit was operating within these floors. Currently the site looks abandoned, without any seen activity signs”, the company said.

The Israeli military has insisted that the attack was a response to rocket attacks on Israel from Syria.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements