An Israeli satellite analysis firm has released images saying they show the alleged aftermath of a recent airstrike on the airport in the Syrian capital Damascus.
Pictures released by ImageSat, purportedly show that last week’s strike completely destroyed a building used as headquarters and several warehouses, which were apparently used to store weapons. The stroke also reportedly partially damaged a shelter.
The late night strikes on 13 February came a week after more than 20 servicemen were killed during a missile attack that Damascus blamed on Israel.
Tel Aviv, which usually refrains from commenting on its military operations abroad, seemingly confirmed that the Israeli military was responsible for the strike. Defence Minister Naftali Bennett said days after the incident:
“Foreign media reported this week that 23 Syrians and Iranians were killed there. Those are large numbers and we will do more and more.”
Israel has repeatedly expressed concerns of Iran having a military presence in Syria. The Islamic Republic vehemently denies these allegations saying that apart from military advisers, who help Syrian pro-government forces there are no Iranian troops in the Arab country.
Tel Aviv fears that Iran may use the alleged military presence in Syria as a launchpad for an attack on Israel.
Source: Sputnik
