BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – New satellite images have revealed the aftermath of the Israeli airstrikes on the Shayrat Airbase in the Homs Governorate earlier this week.

In the photos released by Sentinel Hub and shared by Aurora Intel, it appears that the Israeli Air Force targeted three sites at the Shayrat Airbase.

It also confirms that the Syrian air defenses were unable to shoot down all of the Israeli missiles that were fired on the installation from Lebanese airspace.

The reason for the targeting of the Shayrat Airbase likely has to do with the Iranian presence in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

The Shayrat Airbase was previously targeted by the U.S. military in April 2017 after Washington accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in the city of Khan Sheikhoun.

Looks like 3 targets. Hopefully i’ll be able to confirm with higher res imagery over the next few days. Looks like a SEAD mission + Cargo targetting on the run way. Imagery courtest of @sentinel_hub pic.twitter.com/nRp1FY5jie — Aurora Intel – #StayHome (@AuroraIntel) April 2, 2020

Advertisements