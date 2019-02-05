BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – A new satellite image that was released by Image Sat International revealed on Tuesday that Syria’s S-300 system was ready for service.

According to the image, at least three of the four S-300 batteries were visible Satellites of via the satellite, but the picture did show them erected.

Based on the information from previous satellite images, these S-300 batteries are located around the strategic city of Masyaf in the western countryside of the Hama Governorate.

While this may be good news for Syria’s coastal region, it does not provide much relief for the Damascus countryside that is constantly targeted by the Israeli Air Force.

As long as Israel maintains air superiority over Lebanon, repelling the latter’s strikes on Damascus will be very difficult for the Syrian military.

The S-300 system was delivered by the Russian Federation to Syria on October 1st; this move came after a Russian IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft was accidentally downed over the Latakia coast.

Russia accused an Israeli F-16 jet of using the IL-20 for cover as Syrian air defense missiles attempting to down the enemy aircraft in the eastern Mediterranean.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 195
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    195
    Shares
ALSO READ  ISIS sleeper cell uncovered and eliminated by Syrian Army in rural Sweida
News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
J. Jesus Ramirez Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
J. Jesus Ramirez
Guest
J. Jesus Ramirez
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Time to test these baby’s out. Lets see Israelis try something now :}

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-02-05 22:17