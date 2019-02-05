BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – A new satellite image that was released by Image Sat International revealed on Tuesday that Syria’s S-300 system was ready for service.
According to the image, at least three of the four S-300 batteries were visible Satellites of via the satellite, but the picture did show them erected.
Based on the information from previous satellite images, these S-300 batteries are located around the strategic city of Masyaf in the western countryside of the Hama Governorate.
While this may be good news for Syria’s coastal region, it does not provide much relief for the Damascus countryside that is constantly targeted by the Israeli Air Force.
As long as Israel maintains air superiority over Lebanon, repelling the latter’s strikes on Damascus will be very difficult for the Syrian military.
The S-300 system was delivered by the Russian Federation to Syria on October 1st; this move came after a Russian IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft was accidentally downed over the Latakia coast.
Russia accused an Israeli F-16 jet of using the IL-20 for cover as Syrian air defense missiles attempting to down the enemy aircraft in the eastern Mediterranean.
195
- 195Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.