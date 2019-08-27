BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – A new satellite image released by an Israel-based research group showed the recent destruction of an alleged Hezbollah compound in rural Damascus.

According to Image Satellite International (ISI), the Israeli military completely destroyed a compound belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force in the Aqrabah area of rural Damascus on August 24th, 2019.

During the Israeli attack last Saturday, at least five members of Hezbollah were killed in the explosion at the compound in Aqrabah, source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) confirmed.

Following this attack, two Israeli drones were seen flying over the southern suburbs of Beirut.

One of the drones reportedly fell without causing any explosion; however, the second drone was armed with explosives and caused heavy damage to Hezbollah’s media center.

However, Israel was not done after this attack, they would also target a base belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) in the Beqa’a Valley.

The PFLP-GC said no one was hurt during the attack, but the rare Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon managed to infuriate many in the government, including politicians from both the March 8th and March 14th political blocs.

David Lemire
Guest
David Lemire
Those are not even the same locale, or time. Look at the vegetation in the lower left corner of the insets. Totally different.

2019-08-27 09:44
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
The “before” picture is an archive from 2013… For sure vegetation has a little grown in 6 years

2019-08-27 09:54
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Israel Joins Saudi Coalition against Yemen…Uninvited
https://www.themideastbeast.com/israel-joins-saudi-coalition-against-yemen-uninvited/

2019-08-27 10:36