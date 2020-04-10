BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Israel-based Image Satellite International company released a new satellite image that showed the aftermath of the Israeli military’s attack on a Syrian airbase.

The attack, which took place on March 31st, 2020, heavily targeted the Shayrat Airbase in the eastern countryside of Syria’s Homs Governorate.

The Shayrat Airbase was the same installation that the U.S. Armed Forces attacked in April of 2017 after Washington accused the Syrian military of carrying out the April 4th strikes on the city of Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib.

It has since been used by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their Russian allies to conduct airstrikes in northern and central Syria.

In the photo released by ISI on April 9th, social media users were able to see the aftermath of the Israeli attack on the night of March 31.

