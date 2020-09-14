BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 A.M.) – A private Israeli firm, which provides satellite imagery and analysis from around the world, stated that the latest round of Israeli raids on Syria targeted a missile production plant on the outskirts of Aleppo.

Image Satellite International released a new photo that showed the aftermath of the Israeli attack on the key town of Al-Safira, which is where the Iranian military has been based for several years in northern Syria.

In the image, the ISI report showed the destruction of two sites, claiming that “these structures played a significant part in the missile production at Al_Safirah Missile Factory. The facility, which probably contained explosives, was destroyed. The second structure, with its machinery and equipment, was damaged.”

They concluded that the attack was carried out with the aim of weakening the missile production in Syria, especially for the benefit of Hezbollah.

While the Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces are believed to be based in Al-Safira, the IRGC’s activities inside the town have remained relatively quiet, with reports that the group has moved most of its troops to the eastern desert region of Syria.