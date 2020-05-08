BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – Image Satellite International released a new photo on Thursday that showed the aftermath of the Israeli attack on the southeast Aleppo town of Al-Safirah.

In the satellite image posted on Twitter, the ISI photo reveals severe damage to a “workshop building”, which they claim could have a critical role in missile production and the assembly process.

While it is difficult to determine what exactly the site is, the town of Al-Safirah does indeed have a large presence of Iranian-backed forces, especially military advisors from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Israeli military has launched at least two airstrikes over Syria this month, with the previous attack targeting the Al-Quneitra Governorate with army choppers from the occupied Golan Heights region.

Since the end of March, the Israeli military has stepped up their attacks in Syria to force the Iranian Armed Forces and their allies to withdraw from the Arab Republic.

Despite some claims, the Iranian Armed Forces and their allies have not withdrawn from Syria, nor has there been any evidence of their plans to do so.

Iran maintains they are inside Syria at the request of the government and will not withdraw from the country until they are ordered to do so from Damascus.

