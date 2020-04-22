BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hussein Salami, said that launching the military satellite into space will develop Iran’s defensive capabilities and enable it to expand the scope of its strategic intelligence.
Salami emphasized that the Revolutionary Guards’ access to space technology is an important necessity, and “a strategic achievement that gives us a comprehensive defense map and expands our defense capabilities in the same way as the most powerful armies in the world.”
The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards said in a statement after announcing the success of the launch of the military satellite:
“It expands our strategic intelligence information,” adding that “the stability of the satellite in space gives us double value in the field of information technology and intelligence war.”
The commander of the Revolutionary Guards confirmed that the satellite “Noor” and the missile “Qasd”, which carried the satellite to space, “are a local workmanship without relying on the outside.
Earlier this year, Iran had tried to send a satellite into orbit, but the rocket was unable to reach space.
The U.S. sharply condemned this attempt by the Iranian authorities, claiming that this is a violation of previous rocket agreements.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.