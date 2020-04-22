BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hussein Salami, said that launching the military satellite into space will develop Iran’s defensive capabilities and enable it to expand the scope of its strategic intelligence.

Salami emphasized that the Revolutionary Guards’ access to space technology is an important necessity, and “a strategic achievement that gives us a comprehensive defense map and expands our defense capabilities in the same way as the most powerful armies in the world.”

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards said in a statement after announcing the success of the launch of the military satellite:

“It expands our strategic intelligence information,” adding that “the stability of the satellite in space gives us double value in the field of information technology and intelligence war.”

The commander of the Revolutionary Guards confirmed that the satellite “Noor” and the missile “Qasd”, which carried the satellite to space, “are a local workmanship without relying on the outside.

Earlier this year, Iran had tried to send a satellite into orbit, but the rocket was unable to reach space.

The U.S. sharply condemned this attempt by the Iranian authorities, claiming that this is a violation of previous rocket agreements.

