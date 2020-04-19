BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – The Russian military tested its new T-14 Armata tank in Syria, the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.
“Yes, absolutely right… they were in Syria,” Manturov stated when asked if Russia used these tanks inside the Arab Republic.
Manturov said these were sent to Syria “to assess all details in combat conditions.”
The minister said it was crucial to test the Armata during battle, as it provided its developers with much needed information to finalize it.
“Starting next year, after the Defense Ministry starts supplying these machines, when we get an export passport, we will start working with foreign customers,” Manturov said, as quoted by UAV Wire.
“Taking into account the fact that we cannot provide all the documentation to our foreign customers – there are initial ones,” he added.
There has been no photos of the Russian T-14 tank in Syria, nor has it been mentioned during any field report.
